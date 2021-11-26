Morning Bulletin: Can BC Stun Wake Forest?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's basketball defeats Northeastern 57-46

Boston College women's basketball improved to 4-1 on the season, with a 57-48 win over Northeastern. Forward Taylor Soule led all scorers with 21 points. It was a back and forth game for the first three quarters before the Eagles pulled away in the final set. BC returns to action on Sunday against Albany in Chestnut Hill.

Locked on Boston College: Can the Eagles stun Wake?

On today's show we look at Saturday's matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake has been on a bit of a slide lately, and this could be the chance for Boston College to get their first win against a ranked opponent since 2014. But do they have enough bullets to do it? Lots to talk about on this episode as we are joined by Eric Hoffses to talk about the game, give predictions, analyze Frank Cignetti's performance and much more! Listen below!

