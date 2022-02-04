Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Downs UVA

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Downs UVA

BC improves to 15-7 on the season with win. Cavs fall to 3-16

Boston College (15-7, 6-5 ACC) held on against a UVA team that didn't go down easily 65-57. Cam Swartz led the Eagles with 18 points, while Maria Gakdeng grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. The Hoos jumped into the lead in the third quarter, while BC shot ice cold from the field, but BC outscored UVA 24-7 in the final quarter to seal the win. BC returns to action on Sunday when it faces Virginia Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Blacksburg.

Zion Johnson continues to impress at Senior Bowl Johnson has had a prolific week in Mobile, Alabama, and might have worked his way into being the top guard in the draft, and possibly a first round draft pick.

EJ Perry Named MVP of Shrine Bowl Former Boston College and Brown quarterback EJ Perry was 13 of 18 for 241 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in yesterday's Shrine Bowl. Perry transferred from Boston College in 2019.

Locked on Boston College- Mailbag Edition

Today's show is our Friday Mailbag! We look at your questions and give you our thoughts. Can Boston College be a Top 25 team next season? And could they be a playoff caliber squad? We look at some of your questions about the new offensive coordinator John McNulty, and the two year tenure of Jeff Hafley. Listen below!

