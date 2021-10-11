Morning Bulletin: The Boston Marathon Returns

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

The Boston Marathon Returns

The 125th running of the Boston Marathon will be run this morning after missing a year due to COVID-19. Good luck to all runners who are participating today either virtually or in person.

Women's Hockey Defeats Merrimack

BC women's hockey improved to 3-0-0 on the season with a 2-1 victory over Merrimack on Friday evening. Willow Corson had the game winner for the Eagles.

Locked on Boston College: A Wild Weekend of College Football

Boston College football had a bye week, but that doesn't mean there wasn't great college football to talk about. Whether it was the incredible slate of ACC matchups that all ended up being tough battles, Alabama falling to Texas A&M or the Red River Rivalry, we break down the entire weekend.

Also, college hockey's season opened this weekend with games against Quinnipiac and Holy Cross in the Ice Breaker challenge. We look at how the games went, and where BC goes from here.

