    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: The Boston Marathon Returns

    A look at BC news from around Chestnut Hill on Monday morning
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    The Boston Marathon Returns

    The 125th running of the Boston Marathon will be run this morning after missing a year due to COVID-19. Good luck to all runners who are participating today either virtually or in person. 

    Women's Hockey Defeats Merrimack

    BC women's hockey improved to 3-0-0 on the season with a 2-1 victory over Merrimack on Friday evening. Willow Corson had the game winner for the Eagles. 

    Locked on Boston College: A Wild Weekend of College Football

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Boston College football had a bye week, but that doesn't mean there wasn't great college football to talk about. Whether it was the incredible slate of ACC matchups that all ended up being tough battles, Alabama falling to Texas A&M or the Red River Rivalry, we break down the entire weekend.

    Also, college hockey's season opened this weekend with games against Quinnipiac and Holy Cross in the Ice Breaker challenge. We look at how the games went, and where BC goes from here.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_16933893_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: The Boston Marathon Returns

    8 minutes ago
    Comment
    IMG_0616
    Football

    Asked and Answered: Linebackers

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    Derek Wilkins Recruiting Video Boston College
    Recruiting

    Boston College Makes Two New Offers to '22 Recruits

    Oct 9, 2021
    Comment
    dennisgrosel
    Football

    Dennis Grosel: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    Oct 9, 2021
    Comment
    Alex Newhook: Hockey East Rookie of the Year
    Hockey

    Boston College Defeats Quinnipiac in Penalty Shots

    Oct 9, 2021
    Comment
    Hockey Tournament Seedings, Tournament Preview
    Hockey

    BC vs. Quinnipac: Preview & Predictions

    Oct 8, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16767172_168388155_lowres
    Maroon & Gold+

    Boston College Gets in Early with '25 OLB/DE Kamden Laudenslager

    Oct 8, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    BCMizzou_Game_Images-614fc0470fcced3942fe5e26_Sep_26_2021_24_44_12
    Football

    Asked and Answered: The Running Backs

    Oct 8, 2021
    Comment
    E-cz608WQAMzuA1
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Grading Out the Eagles

    Oct 8, 2021
    Comment