Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 10, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Chris Herren Jr. has found a new home with Alabama Football

Former Boston College guard Chris Herren Jr, has apparently given up basketball completely and is now walking on to Nick Saban's football program. Herren Jr. had recently transferred out of Boston College to San Diego, but left the program after his first season. Is he going to win a national title with the Crimson Tide?

Buccigross gives his early rankings

ESPN host John Buccigross gave his much too early rankings for the upcoming hockey season and he has the Eagles at #6.

New Episode of Locked on Boston College

On today's show we talk about the upcoming games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Our host gives his insight on both programs and discusses where the Eagles match up well and where they could struggle. Circle the Hokies game, because that is a big one for Jeff Hafley and his team.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com