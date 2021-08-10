Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 10, 2021

Our daily preview of the day's events and things you will want to know about the Boston College Eagles
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site. 

Chris Herren Jr. has found a new home with Alabama Football

Former Boston College guard Chris Herren Jr, has apparently given up basketball completely and is now walking on to Nick Saban's football program. Herren Jr. had recently transferred out of Boston College to San Diego, but left the program after his first season. Is he going to win a national title with the Crimson Tide?

Buccigross gives his early rankings

ESPN host John Buccigross gave his much too early rankings for the upcoming hockey season and he has the Eagles at #6. 

New Episode of Locked on Boston College

On today's show we talk about the upcoming games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Our host gives his insight on both programs and discusses where the Eagles match up well and where they could struggle. Circle the Hokies game, because that is a big one for Jeff Hafley and his team. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

yqXMtvdQ
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 10, 2021

USATSI_10711900_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Basketball Recruiting Notebook: August 10, 2021

PeterStehr
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 9, 2021

USATSI_16151585_168388155_lowres
Football

Miami Dolphins TE Hunter Long Carted Off At Practice

USATSI_13676421_168388155_lowres
Football

Envisioning an Idealized ACC After Realignment and Expansion

_DSC1180
Football

Five Takeaways From Boston College's Saturday Practice

KamArnold
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: LB Kam Arnold

_DSC0819
Football

5 Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Comments After Boston College's First Practice

samhowell
Football

Mitchell Wolfe's Preseason All-ACC Offense