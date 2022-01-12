Morning Bulletin: More Transfer Portal News

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Change in Men's Basketball Schedule

Boston College had two games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the program. Those games have been rescheduled. On Monday, Jan. 24 Boston College will head to Wake Forest, 6 p.m. a game that will be shown on the ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 22). And on Monday, Feb. 21, Florida State will travel to Conte Forum to take on Boston College, at 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29).

Brendan Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Tight end Brendan Smith entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Needham, MA native played five games over the past three seasons and had one reception in the Colgate game.

Locked on Boston College- Lewis Enters the Transfer Portal

One of the more surprising players to enter the transfer portal is wide receiver CJ Lewis. After a big 2020 season, he had a relatively disappointing 2021. We look at his decision, and what the WR room looks like now that he and Kobay White have left. Also we preview the BC/GT basketball game tonight, look at more news from around Boston College sports and much more!

