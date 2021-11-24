Morning Bulletin: The Coaching Carousel Is Spinning

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Former OC Doug Martin Reportedly Out at New Mexico State

Doug Martin, who was Boston College's offensive coordinator in 2012, and has been with New Mexico State since, is reportedly out. Football Scoop reports the school is set to fire Martin, which also could mean former Boston College head coach Frank Spaziani could also be out of a job.

Locked on Boston College: Coaching Carousel is spinning

The Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Virginia Tech Hokies and Washington Huskies are just a few teams that have entered the coaching carousel. Yesterday, we talked about Jeff Hafley's place in this talk, but could there be other ramifications for the program? How about Don Brown heading to UMass? We talk about the college football coaching landscape and some of the big names.

Also, we preview Wake Forest, who Boston College faces on Saturday. This is a huge game, as BC needs a win to jockey for better spots in the bowl lineup, while Wake desperately needs the win to secure their spot in the ACC Championship.

Finally, hockey and basketball talk!

