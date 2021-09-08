Morning Bulletin: September 8, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BC Football Receives Votes

The Eagles continue to receive votes in both the Coaches and AP Poll this week. There are now four ACC teams in the Top 25.

Brett McMurphy Bowl Projections

Will definitely get more into bowl projections as the season goes on, but right now Brett McMurphy has Boston College going to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl to play USC.

The Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen face off in Amherst for the first time since the 1980's. Expectations are high for Jeff Hafley and his squad, after thrashing Colgate 51-0 at Alumni Stadium. UMass on the other hand is struggling, losing badly to Pitt in week one. We are joined by Michael Traini of Fight Massachusetts to talk about the Minutemen, Walt Bell and the Hanger.

In addition we talk about the news, and the exciting announcement by four star guard Donald Hand Jr. who pledged to Boston College on Tuesday. We look at Earl Grant's first '22 commitment, and why this step was a big one.

