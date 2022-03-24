Morning Bulletin: Earl Grant's To Do List

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Makayla Dickens Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College guard Makayla Dickens will reportedly enter the transfer portal, per Mitchell Northam. The senior guard average 10.9 points per game, and was a valuable outside shooter for the Eagles. Dickens, who played valuable minutes for BC this year, but has seen her minutes drop from 30.8 to 23.5. She will have one more remaining season at her new school.

BC Baseball Rallies to Defeat Sacred Heart

BRIGHTON, Mass. – The Boston College baseball team came from behind to defeat Sacred Heart, 5-2, at the Harrington Athletics Village on Wednesday evening. The Eagles (9-11) trailed 2-1 in the sixth before scoring in each of their final three turns at bat and taking the lead with two runs in the bottom half.



Freshman right-hander (Holden, Mass.) pitched 5.2 innings in the start, but did not factor in to the decision. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Delongchamp exited with BC down 2-1 before the Eagles rallied their next turn up.



BC got two aboard virtue of back-to-back walks and sacrificed both into scoring position to start the bottom of the sixth. Junior center fielder (Sterling, Mass.) singled in the game-tying run and the Eagles took the lead a batter later with a balk.



Sophomore lefty (Duxbury, Mass.) got the win in 1.2-scoreless innings. Coon (1-0) struck out one and allowed two hits and one walk. RHP David Aufiero (0-2) took the loss for the Pioneers (1-18) with two runs charged to his line in 0.2 innings of work.



SHU grabbed the first lead of the game on a solo home run to left by first baseman Steve Schoen.

(Recap courtesy of BC Eagles Athletics Department)

Locked on Boston College: Earl Grant's Shopping List

BC football was 6-6 last season, but three plays changed the complexion of the entire season. We count down those plays and look at how they took what could have been a special season and made it rather ordinary. Then we open up Earl Grant's shopping list for the transfer portal. If BC has the spots what are some positions of interest that they could explore. Finally, Pat Kraft vs. Martin Jarmond, what kind of AD do we prefer? The boisterous online and friendly type, or the one who does things behind the scene?

