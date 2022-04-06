Hockey East Announces Deals with ESPN, NESN and ESPN+

The Hockey East conference announced a six year deal with media behemoth ESPN and ESPN+ on Wednesday. The deal which runs until 2028, includes both men and women's hockey and will feature over 300 games annually with all contests available on ESPN+ and features three games on ESPNU each season.

“Hockey East is delighted to begin an exciting and comprehensive digital and linear partnership with ESPN,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “By placing the top collegiate hockey conference on the ‘Home of Hockey,’ Hockey East can now provide our fans with the premier live-viewing experience in all of sports and allow the league to showcase the stories of our student athletes both on and off the ice.”

NESN has carried the Beanpot for years

In a separate announcement, the conference also announced the continuation of their deal with NESN in the New England area. This deal will include over 50 games throughout the season, including the postseason. Hockey East and NESN have been partners since 1984.

“Hockey East is proud to continue its long-standing relationship with NESN, one of the strongest partners of the league throughout its history,” said Commissioner Steve Metcalf. “Extending our relationship with such an iconic New England brand was an easy decision as Hockey East aims to deliver the best viewing experience possible to its fans each season. We look forward to working with NESN to create new and dynamic ways for Hockey East to reach our dedicated fan base.”

While the NESN deal seems pretty standard, the ESPN deal is interesting for a number of reasons. First off, the deal will give more access to games throughout the season for a broader audience. However, ESPN+, where it appears most of these games will reside is a standalone premium service. According to their Wikipedia page, the service does have 22 million subscribers.

With games on ESPNU, Hockey East will have the opportunity to be seen nationally

