Morning Bulletin: QB Depth on the BC Football Team

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Set For ACC Tournament

BC women's basketball face off with Florida State in the ACC tournament today in North Carolina. It's a big game for BC for a number of reasons, but arguably the biggest has to do with their tournament eligibility. The Eagles and Noles are both bubble teams, and a win would almost certainly lock BC in the NCAA tournament. The game can be seen today on the RSN network.

Jacobe Robinson Receives 247 Rating

Boston College quarterback commitment Jacobe Robinson received his 247 star ranking on Wednesday evening. The recruiting site gave the Henderson Texas native a three star ranking and a score of 85.

Locked on Boston College: QB Depth on the BC Football Team, When is Too Much Talent A Bad Thing?

Boston College landed a commitment from quarterback Jacobe Robinson on Saturday, and it has sparked some interesting discussions about the quarterback depth. We look at the future of the position, who BC has coming in, and is too much talent a good thing? Also we look at two potential changes to rules in college football, and BC basketball loses another matchup, this time to Miami.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC