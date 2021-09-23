Morning Bulletin: More Mizzou/BC Talk

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Volleyball Opens ACC Play With Win

BC women's volleyball took care of business yesterday with a 3-1 victory over Syracuse to open conference play.

Locked on Boston College

It's a big show here on Locked on Boston College. We talk about Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his comments about the "great state of Massachusetts". It's a bit of a harmless comment, but certainly it gives the Eagles bulletin board material heading into this week's game. We also here Jeff Hafley's response. On the show we are joined by friend of the podcast ForBlogston, who talks to us about his betting picks on the season, and gives his takes on this weekend's game against the Tigers.

Finally, we are joined by BC running back commit CJ Clinkscales of Georgia. He talks about his decision to join the Eagles, his relationship with Richie Gunnell and Jeff Hafley, and the reason he wears number five. It's an interview you won't want to miss!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC