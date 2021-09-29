September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Morning Bulletin: Time to Pay Hafley

A look at some of the stories surrounding Boston College football and basketball
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Dabo Swinney Press Conference

Get ready for Saturday's game against the Clemson Tigers with Coach Dabo Swinney's press conference, watch here.

Josh Reed Decision Date

Georgia '22 SF Josh Reed will be making his decision on Friday. Finalists are Boston College, Cincinnati, Butler, Northwestern and South Carolina. We will have full coverage of his decision. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Locked on Boston College: It's Time to Pay Jeff Hafley

On today's show we take a look at a wide variety of topics heading into Saturday's game. First we look at a recent Athletic article that talks about what New Jersey coaches think of a variety of coaches. Who did they like? Why didn't they like Steve Addazio, and what did they think of Jeff Hafley? Also we look at the news of the day, including Hafley's comments at his press conference about Dabo Swinney. And is it time to open up the wallets and pay Jeff Hafley? Finally it's time to look at the 2-2 Clemson Tigers, a team that is struggling to find themselves to begin the year. What should we look for if BC wants their first win against Clemson in 10 years? Hear it on today's show!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

JeffHafley
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Time to Pay Hafley

16 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_16831005_168388155_lowres
Football

10 Things To Know About Boston College vs. Clemson

15 hours ago
Comment
EthonWilliams
Football

Boston College Opens As Big Underdogs Against Clemson

21 hours ago
Comment
cheerleaders
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Storming The Field

Sep 28, 2021
Comment
BOston_COllege_Mizzou_Photo_Gallery-61505e693cae215649f85f50_Sep_26_2021_11_53_57 (1)
Football

Two Boston College Eagles Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Sep 27, 2021
Comment
flag
Football

Boston College 41 Missouri 34: Final Grades

Sep 27, 2021
Comment
Screen Shot 2021-06-18 at 4.00.35 PM
Maroon & Gold+

Recruits React to Boston College's Win Over Missouri

Sep 27, 2021
Comment
Member Exclusive
jeffhafley
Football

Morning Bulletin: Boston College Still Not Ranked

Sep 27, 2021
Comment
BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
Football

Boston College Football Lands on ESPN's Power Index

Sep 26, 2021
Comment