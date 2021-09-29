Morning Bulletin: Time to Pay Hafley

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Dabo Swinney Press Conference

Get ready for Saturday's game against the Clemson Tigers with Coach Dabo Swinney's press conference, watch here.

Josh Reed Decision Date

Georgia '22 SF Josh Reed will be making his decision on Friday. Finalists are Boston College, Cincinnati, Butler, Northwestern and South Carolina. We will have full coverage of his decision.

Locked on Boston College: It's Time to Pay Jeff Hafley

On today's show we take a look at a wide variety of topics heading into Saturday's game. First we look at a recent Athletic article that talks about what New Jersey coaches think of a variety of coaches. Who did they like? Why didn't they like Steve Addazio, and what did they think of Jeff Hafley? Also we look at the news of the day, including Hafley's comments at his press conference about Dabo Swinney. And is it time to open up the wallets and pay Jeff Hafley? Finally it's time to look at the 2-2 Clemson Tigers, a team that is struggling to find themselves to begin the year. What should we look for if BC wants their first win against Clemson in 10 years? Hear it on today's show!

