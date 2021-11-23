Morning Bulletin: Reason for Concern?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Honors for Jaeden Zackery

The Sunshine Slam named their all tournament team, and Boston College forward Jaeden Zackery made the team. The freshman scored 17 points in the Eagles two losses in the tournament.

Locked on Boston College: Reason for Concern?

There were loads of questions coming out of the Florida State game on Saturday, many of them at the feet of Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff. Now that Hafley is in the twilight of his second season, is he making too many mistakes? And how about his staff? On today's show we look at Hafley, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

In addition, Hafley's name has popped up for the open Washington job, and for some of the other positions around the country. Should Boston College fans worry about the second year head coach being poached?

Hear our thoughts on the current situation today, with special guest Mitch Wolfe.

