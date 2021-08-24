Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 24, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Jerry York Reacts To Passing of Jimmy Hayes

Boston College head coach Jerry York talked to the Boston Herald on Monday about the tragic passing of his former player. He said "The news hit me like a thunderbolt this morning,” BC coach Jerry York told the Herald. “One of my all-time favorite Eagles, just the way he conducted himself and the way he practiced. He was Boston, through and through, from Dorchester and from a wonderful family. I’ve gotten to know them very well over the years. I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that he won’t be waking up tomorrow. It was a life just started with two young children. It’s just devastating.”

Matt Valecce Out For Season

Former Boston College, and current Colorado State quarterback Matt Valecce reportedly suffered a lower body injury in practice this week and is out for the season. The New York native transferred to the Rams this offseason and re-united with former BC head coach Steve Addazio.

Women's Soccer Takes Care of UMass

The BC women's team made it a 2-0 start with a 3-1 victory over the Minutewomen on Monday in Newton. Linda Boama scored once while Ella Richards knocked in a pair for the Eagles. BC next plays Boston University at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Newton Campus Soccer Field.

Locked on Boston College---Remembering Jimmy Hayes

Jimmy Hayes, a Dorchester boy and proud Boston College hockey star, died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 31. We talk about the shocking news, and look back at his life at BC, and in the NHL. We also talk about his impact on the BC hockey program, and his life as a family man.

In addition we talk about the upcoming football season, especially in the ACC, and give you some predictions for the conference. Who will win the Atlantic and the Coastal? You will want to hear our comments.

Finally, the defensive line of Boston College is one of the biggest question marks heading into this season. We look at the position and talk about it's potential and where the concerns lie.

Listen below: