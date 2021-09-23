New BC Offer Out to '23 Safety KP Price

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

KP Price is a new name to watch for in the Class of '23. A 6-2 safety from Towson (MD), Price recently received an offer from the Boston College Eagles. Currently not ranked, Price also holds offers from West Virginia and Syracuse, and could see his recruitment pick up after strong play in his junior year at Calvert Hall College.

We spoke to Price shortly after he received his offer to Boston College.

Calvert Hall is in the DMV area, which of course is the recruiting grounds of assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. Price explained that Rahim was the first coach he talked to. "I talked to Coach Aazaar and we were talking to each other and getting to know each other." he explained. "He told me that he liked my film from my first game and he would like to offer me a full scholarship!"

Price is getting to know more about Boston College, but seems eager to learn. "I don't really know too much about Boston College yet, but the coaches I have talked to so far seem very welcoming and I am excited to get to know more about the football program."

Boston College does not have a commitment yet for a safety in the Class of '23. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more information on the recruitment of KP Price.

