September 9, 2021
Locked on Boston College: Interview with Kwan Williams and More!

A big time interview on today's show you won't want to miss!
Author:

On today's show we are joined by Kwan Williams, a four star commitment from Owings Mills, Maryland. Hear about his decision to play football, his connection with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, and where he sees Boston College heading in the next few years. The Eagles have been in need of help on the defensive line, and this recruit could be someone who BC fans talk about for years. Our exclusive interview is one you won't want to miss.

In addition we look at three keys to beating UMass football on Saturday. With BC a -39 point favorite at the time of this writing, the odds are favorable for a big BC win, but they have to take care of business. What are those three factors? Listen below.

Finally, the Eagles will be wearing their red bandana uniforms on Saturday. We talk about Welles Crowther, the meaning of the bandana, and why it is the right thing to do on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

All of this and more on today's show. 

