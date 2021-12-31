Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Locked on Boston College: Very Very Very Early '22 Football Preview

    Our daily dive into Boston College Athletics
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Men's Hockey Downs Mercyhurst in Opening Round of Tournament

    The Eagles returned to the ice on Thursday in the Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth. Jack McBain scored two goals in the victory. With the win Jerry York earned his 650th win, while his squad extended their unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2). BC will take on Dartmouth in the finals of the tournament. 

    Women's basketball falls to #2/3 Louisville

    The women's basketball team fell 79-49 to the Cardinals on Thursday at the Yum! Center. Led by Taylor Soule's 12 points, BC was unable to overcome a Louisville strong second half in which the Cardinals shot 51%. Boston College returns to action next Thursday at home against Syracuse.

