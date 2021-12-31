Locked on Boston College: Very Very Very Early '22 Football Preview

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Men's Hockey Downs Mercyhurst in Opening Round of Tournament

The Eagles returned to the ice on Thursday in the Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth. Jack McBain scored two goals in the victory. With the win Jerry York earned his 650th win, while his squad extended their unbeaten streak to five games (3-0-2). BC will take on Dartmouth in the finals of the tournament.

Women's basketball falls to #2/3 Louisville

The women's basketball team fell 79-49 to the Cardinals on Thursday at the Yum! Center. Led by Taylor Soule's 12 points, BC was unable to overcome a Louisville strong second half in which the Cardinals shot 51%. Boston College returns to action next Thursday at home against Syracuse.

Locked on Boston College: Our Very Very Very Early '22 Preview

After a week of looking at the bowl cancellation, it is time to preview ahead. On today's show we look at some of the major storylines that could impact the Eagles heading into 2022. Listen as we talk about Phil Jurkovec, the new look offensive line, a defense that needs to step up and more! Subscribe and like Locked on BC wherever you get your podcasts.

