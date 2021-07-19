Locked on Boston College: Back to Full Time!

Our podcast is now five days a week as we inch closer to the regular season

Locked on Boston College is back to our regularly scheduled five days a week as we inch closer to the start of the football season. On our Monday's show we prepare for ACC Kickoff media days, and the fallout that will come from it. We also talk about some interesting mock drafts that have had quarterback Phil Jurkovec going not only in 2022 but early in the draft.

In our second segment we look at NIL, and talk about the newest deal a pair of Texas A&M players made with a fan site for $10,000 interviews. Why is this a big deal, and why is this a bad precedent to establish? We talk about this.

Finally, a fan asked about Alumni Stadium and potential renovations. We look at what we would like to see done at the football stadium, and what is realistic.

