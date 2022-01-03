Morning Bulletin: AJ Dillon's Big Night

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Dominates UNH

After a blow out loss to Louisville last week, the BC women's basketball team took care of business crushing UNH on New Years 88-52. Taylor Soule led the team with 17 points, Makayla Dickens had 13, while Cameron Swartz had 12. With the win the team improved to 9-4 on the season and will take on Syracuse on Thursday at 7pm at Conte Forum.

BC Hockey Wins Ledyard Classic

Men's hockey had a strong long weekend defeating Mercyhurst and Dartmouth to win the Ledyard Classic. Jack McBain was named the tournament MVP after a four goal performance, while Henry Wilder was named Goalie of the Tournament with a strong finale performance of 26 saves. Boston College is 4-0-2 in their last six games, and will face off with UConn at home next weekend.

AJ Dillon's Huge Night

It was freezing cold, eight degrees, and the Green Bay Packers utilize their bulldozer for two touchdowns on Sunday night. Dillon wearing nothing but overalls spoke with the Sunday Night Football crew after the game.

Locked on Boston College: Bad Loss to UNC Reaction

Boston College had their first basketball game in three weeks on Sunday, facing off against the UNC Tar Heels. The game was ugly, the Eagles played poorly, and Hubert Davis's squad took care of business blowing out BC. We look at what went wrong, and if this is going to be an issue moving forward. Also we look at Earl Grant's early tenure, what is fair and not fair to criticize him on to this point. Finally, women's basketball with a big win, hockey takes a tournament and more!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC