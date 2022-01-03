Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Morning Bulletin: AJ Dillon's Big Night

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Basketball Dominates UNH

    After a blow out loss to Louisville last week, the BC women's basketball team took care of business crushing UNH on New Years 88-52. Taylor Soule led the team with 17 points, Makayla Dickens had 13, while Cameron Swartz had 12. With the win the team improved to 9-4 on the season and will take on Syracuse on Thursday at 7pm at Conte Forum. 

    BC Hockey Wins Ledyard Classic

    Men's hockey had a strong long weekend defeating Mercyhurst and Dartmouth to win the Ledyard Classic. Jack McBain was named the tournament MVP after a four goal performance, while Henry Wilder was named Goalie of the Tournament with a strong finale performance of 26 saves. Boston College is 4-0-2 in their last six games, and will face off with UConn at home next weekend. 

    AJ Dillon's Huge Night

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    It was freezing cold, eight degrees, and the Green Bay Packers utilize their bulldozer for two touchdowns on Sunday night. Dillon wearing nothing but overalls spoke with the Sunday Night Football crew after the game. 

    Locked on Boston College: Bad Loss to UNC Reaction

    Boston College had their first basketball game in three weeks on Sunday, facing off against the UNC Tar Heels. The game was ugly, the Eagles played poorly, and Hubert Davis's squad took care of business blowing out BC. We look at what went wrong, and if this is going to be an issue moving forward. Also we look at Earl Grant's early tenure, what is fair and not fair to criticize him on to this point. Finally, women's basketball with a big win, hockey takes a tournament and more!

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17445750_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: AJ Dillon's Big Night

    12 seconds ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    UNC Blows Out Boston College 91-65

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15727710_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. UNC: Live Updates

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183027_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. UNC Tar Heels: Final Thoughts & Predictions

    Jan 1, 2022
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Football

    Grading the 2021 Eagles: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

    Jan 1, 2022
    Comment
    USATSI_17358844_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. UNC Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16178416_168388155_lowres
    Football

    2021 Boston College Athletics Year In Review

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    marcusvaldez
    Podcast

    Locked on Boston College: Very Very Very Early '22 Football Preview

    Dec 31, 2021
    Comment
    Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
    Recruiting

    Assessing Local '23 Massachusetts Recruits and Where BC Stands

    Dec 30, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive