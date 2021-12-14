Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Locked on Boston College: The Epitome of Brutality

    Another gut punching loss for Boston College leaves loads of questions, we talk about it on today's episode
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Lindstrom and Johnson Receive More Honors

    Guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom both were named to AP All American teams this week. Johnson was first team, while Lindstrom was named to the second team. 

    Marc McLaughlin Receives Hockey East Honors

    BC's captain was named Hockey East Player of the Week, after scoring three goals and assisting on another against Brown and Boston University.

    Locked on Boston College- Eagles Lost to Who?

    It only took ten games for Earl Grant to find his first really bad loss, this time it was Albany. At home, and a 16 point favorite, BC laid an egg, playing poorly on offense and struggling to be consistent on defense. And they lost to a 2-7 Albany team! We break down this mess of a game, and talk about where BC stands.

    Also it's National Signing Day week, and we look at where the Eagles are at, and what to expect over the next week. Finally, AJ Dillon has had a big season with the Green Bay Packers and it could only get bigger. We explain why.

