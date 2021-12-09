Morning Bulletin: New Ideas For College Football

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's basketball downs UMass

It was a big win in the Bay State for the Eagles who dropped UMass 66-60 for the Minutewomen's first home loss of the season. Cam Swartz scored 20 points, including 12 second half points in the win. Taylor Soule added 19 points, while Maria Gakdeng grabbed seven rebounds. The Eagles improve to 7-2 on the season and return to action on Saturday at 4 p.m. to face New Hampshire at home in Conte Forum.

Donald Hand's Big Day

Boston College commit 4* guard dropped 38 points on Tuesday in Landstown's win over Bayside.

Locked on Boston College- Ideas for Change in College Football

On today's show we look at the BC Hockey team and their recent string of uneven play. They recently defeated Brown, but will be heading down the B line to face BU this weekend. We look at the state of the team, their kryptonite and more! Also, there have been some big names in college football talking about changing some big things in college. First, could early signing day be a thing of the past. Secondly, what about out of conference scheduling changes? We talk about all of this on today's show!

