Morning Bulletin: Coaching Changes In Chestnut Hill

BC Women's Basketball Rallies Against Pitt

The BC women's basketball team fell behind early, but finished off strong to complete the season sweep against the Pitt Panthers 69-57 at Conte Forum. Taylor Soule scored 23 points, Cam Swartz had 22 points as the Eagles improved to 16-9. The Panthers held a 25-16 advantage until BC put together an 11-1 run over the final 4:59 of the half to take a 27-26 lead heading into halftime. Pitt came back but Ally VanTimmeren hit six straight points to put the game away.

Locked on Boston College: All These BC Coaching Changes? Is it Bad or Just Normal Business?

Boston College has lost three coaches in the span of a month, is that a signal that something is rotten in Denmark? Or is this just normal college football business? We spoke with Mitch Wolfe about his thoughts on the recent developments. Hear about his potential replacements for the open positions as well.

