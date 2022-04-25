Morning Bulletin: Interview with Christian Mahogany

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Special Interview with Boston College Offensive Lineman Christian Mahogany!

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany is a potential All American in 2022, and we got the chance to talk to him about a range of topics. Hear his thoughts on the spring game and his "keg stand" celebration after his touchdown, new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo (Coach Guges), and Mitch Wolfe talks to him about his career as an offensive lineman and how he has grown.

Finally, we look at the baseball team who continue to struggle after getting swept this weekend by Virginia Tech. Women's Lacrosse scores a big win against Syracuse in a rematch of last year's national championship and recruiting news!

Locked on Boston College is on Youtube. Please make sure to watch, like and subscribe. It's completely free. Click below to watch.

Baseball Swept by Virginia Tech

More struggles for the Eagles, as they fell to 3-18 in the ACC on the season after being swept by #8 Virginia Tech in a home series. On Friday, Joe Mancini pitched a gem going into the seventh inning, but allowed back to back homeruns as the Eagles' bats went silent in a 2-0 loss. On Saturday, in the ALS Awareness game at Fenway Park Boston College, the Eagles and Hokies were locked in a battle, until the 6th inning when a two run homerun gave VT the lead and the victory. On Sunday, the Hokies rallied from one down to grab the win in the 7th inning. With the sweep, Boston College is now on a seven game losing skid.

Women's Lacrosse Wins Rematch of National Championship

Recap via BCEagles.com

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College lacrosse team heads into the ACC Tournament with momentum after defeating No. 4 Syracuse, 15-13, on Friday evening in Alumni Stadium.

BC improves to 14-2 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. The Eagles have won six of their eight matchups against ranked opponents this season. Syracuse falls to 13-4 and 6-2 in league play.

In a rematch of last season's national title game, the matchup lived up to the hype in front of 4,507 fans. Phoebe Day was honored with the No. 19 jersey in honor of Welles Crowther in the annual Red Bandanna Game.

Belle Smith tied a career high with five goals on the evening, leading five Eagles with multiple scores. The sophomore also added a pair of ground balls and one caused turnover.

Charlotte North led the way with six points thanks to a hat trick and three assists. She became just the seventh player in women's lacrosse history to reach 400 career points. Kayla Martello netted a second straight hat trick, and both Jenn Medjid and Cassidy Weeks scored twice. Caitlynn Mossman recorded a team-high four assists.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the first half as neither team held a lead by more than two goals. Syracuse held a 4-2 advantage late in the opening period before Martello scored on back-to-back possessions to tie up the contest going into the second quarter.

Weeks and Smith capped off a 4-0 run to give the Eagles a 6-4 lead midway through the second frame. After the Orange responded with a pair of goals to knot things up, Smith scored with just under three seconds to send Boston College into the half with a 7-6 edge.

It was a lead the Eagles wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way thanks to a 5-2 third-quarter showing, which led to a 12-8 score in their favor at the end of the third.

'Cuse made things interesting by slicing a five-goal deficit to one with under 10 minutes left in the game. Smith and Medjid delivered timely goals to push the lead back to three, 15-12, and helped the Eagles hold on for the bounce-back win.

North and Courtney Taylor led the team with five draw controls, while Hollie Schleicher, Melanie Welch and Smith totaled two ground balls. Schleicher also led the way with a pair of caused turnovers on top of four draw controls.