The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Two Men's Hockey Players Receive Hockey East Awards

Marc McLaughlin was named the Hockey East Player of the Month after a strong December. The senior captain led the team with six points in four games with four goals and two assists. The forward posted a plus-6 rating and was tied for second on the team with 12 shots on goal. In addition transfer defenseman Jack St. Ivany was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Month. The grad student had four points and a +6 rating. Boston College is currently on a six game streak without a loss (4-0-2)

Locked on Boston College- A BC Football Coach Being Courted by a Fellow ACC School

We have a jammed packed show today. A BC positional coach is being courted by an ACC team, we talk about who that is, what team wants him and what we think the odds are that he leaves. Also we look at the redshirt numbers for Boston College, and finally talk about the PFF numbers for the past season. Which players are near the top? Any surprises?

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC