Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 18, 2021

Isaac Yiadom Traded

As we mentioned on this site on Tuesday, former Boston College defensive back Isaac Yiadom is heading to the Green Bay Packers. This is the third team for the Everett (MA) native who has also played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Kanye Jones Speaks

Many have wondered about Boston College basketball's freshmen crew that is coming in with new head coach Earl Grant. Hear what Kanye Jones had to say below.

On today's show we talk about the defense. After the injury to Chibueze Onwuka there has been lots of gnashing of teeth about the depth and talent on this unit. We look at three players who could be poised to have break out seasons for the Eagles. Jaiden Lars Woodbey, a linebacker/safety hybrid out of Florida State is on campus and has been turning heads, could his versatility change the complexion of the defense?

Also we talk about Josh DeBerry who came on strong in 2020, and in turn almost became cornerback #1. Could he steal that title from Brandon Sebastian? Finally, Marcus Valdez has been a half a second away from multiple sacks over the past year, could a year of training with Phil Matucsz be the factor that turns him into an elite pass rusher?

Finally, Boston College held their first scrimmage on Monday, and we are going to talk all about what came out of it.

