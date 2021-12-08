Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Countdown to Early Signing Day

    A look at Boston College news from around Chestnut Hill
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    BC Hockey Takes Down Brown

    Boston College men's hockey rode a hot third period to defeat Brown yesterday 5-2 last night at Kelley Rink. Seniors Marc McLaughlin and Patrick Giles combined for five points on two goals and three assists, while Colby Ambrosio and Nikita Nesterenko hit two big goals for insurance in the final frame. Boston College closes the first semester on Friday night in the Battle of Comm Ave at Agganis Arena against rival Boston University. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NESN.

    Locked on Boston College: College Football Recruiting Early Signing Period Preview! 

    We are just over a week until the early signing period of college football begins. On today's show we look at where Boston College football currently stands with the Class of '22. How special is this class? And what could it mean for the future of Jeff Hafley and his program. Also KenPom has always been tough on BC, but the men's basketball team has risen in their rankings quite a bit. We look at why. All fo this and the news on today's show!

