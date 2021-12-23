Morning Bulletin: Behind Enemy Lines Talking ECU
Josh DeBerry To Return in '22
Boston College football got more big news on Wednesday as defensive back Josh DeBerry announced on Twitter that he will be returning for the '22 season. The starting nickel last season, DeBerry was arguably the most valuable defender in the starting lineup. He finished with two interceptions, but his absence was felt even more in the final two games of the season where BC allowed six total touchdowns through the air.
Locked on Boston College: ECU Behind Enemies
On today's show we are joined by Jared and Art of the Boneyard Podcast to preview the ECU Pirates and learn more about their season. Hear about their offense, the upward trajectory of the program, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. If you want to get a full picture of BC's opponent this is the episode for you!
Notable Boston College Football Transfers
Jahmin Muse - Safety
Transferred to Buffalo
Deon Jones - Safety
Transferred to James Madison
Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker
Transferred to Eastern Michigan
Kobay White - Wide Receiver
Destination Unknown
Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker
Destination Unknown
