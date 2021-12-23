Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Behind Enemy Lines Talking ECU

    A look at BC news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Josh DeBerry To Return in '22

    Boston College football got more big news on Wednesday as defensive back Josh DeBerry announced on Twitter that he will be returning for the '22 season. The starting nickel last season, DeBerry was arguably the most valuable defender in the starting lineup. He finished with two interceptions, but his absence was felt even more in the final two games of the season where BC allowed six total touchdowns through the air. 

    Locked on Boston College: ECU Behind Enemies

    On today's show we are joined by Jared and Art of the Boneyard Podcast to preview the ECU Pirates and learn more about their season. Hear about their offense, the upward trajectory of the program, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. If you want to get a full picture of BC's opponent this is the episode for you!

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_16829326
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Behind Enemy Lines Talking ECU

    just now
    Comment
    JimPhillips
    Basketball

    ACC Changes COVID-19 Forfeiture Rule, Wake Forest Loss Off Books

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    jamarrienburt
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Two New '22 Recruits

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Zay is Back!

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    ZayFlowers
    Football

    WR Zay Flowers To Return in 2022

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17158625_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Five Storylines To Watch Entering Military Bowl Week

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment
    20200204_BW_BCvsDuke_Basketball_011
    Basketball

    Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Cancels Wake Forest Game Due To COVID-19

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16879611
    Football

    Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina By the Numbers

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16879611
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Key Updates Ahead of Military Bowl

    Dec 21, 2021
    Comment