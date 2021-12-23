Morning Bulletin: Behind Enemy Lines Talking ECU

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Josh DeBerry To Return in '22

Boston College football got more big news on Wednesday as defensive back Josh DeBerry announced on Twitter that he will be returning for the '22 season. The starting nickel last season, DeBerry was arguably the most valuable defender in the starting lineup. He finished with two interceptions, but his absence was felt even more in the final two games of the season where BC allowed six total touchdowns through the air.

Locked on Boston College: ECU Behind Enemies

On today's show we are joined by Jared and Art of the Boneyard Podcast to preview the ECU Pirates and learn more about their season. Hear about their offense, the upward trajectory of the program, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. If you want to get a full picture of BC's opponent this is the episode for you!

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022? Jahmin Muse - Safety Transferred to Buffalo Deon Jones - Safety Transferred to James Madison Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker Transferred to Eastern Michigan Kobay White - Wide Receiver Destination Unknown Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker Destination Unknown

