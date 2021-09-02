September 2, 2021
Publish date:

Locked on Boston College: Interview with '22 LB Edwin Kolenge

Hear all about one of BC's latest commits on our special interview.
Author:

On Thursday's show we have a special guest, Edwin Kolenge, a linebacker originally from Canada. The three star Eagles commit joins us to talk about his football journey and what led him to Boston College. Hear all about his relationship with Jeff Hafley, and why he was a big factor in his decision. Also hear about his shared heritage with defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu. If you want to learn more about a future Boston College player, this is the interview for you!

Also, we talk about Boston College basketball's out of conference schedule. We go over the entire slate, which includes a heavy dose of local schools and a multi team tournament in Florida. Hear why the teams may not be the most appealing, but they fit a big need for this program.

Finally, yesterday we reported that Boston College had four players cut by NFL teams. We flip the script today and talk about the fifteen players that DID make a team.

All of this and more on today's show!

