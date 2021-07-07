Locked on Boston College: Football Expectations for 2021

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at the upcoming 2021 Eagles football season. There is loads to talk about and we found three topics that are interesting and relevant.

The first topic is the expectations for the upcoming season. We have already given their prediction in a previous episode, but what are some reasonable expectations? On defense? And game by game

Secondly, every year a new name "pops" for Boston College, a player that maybe the casual audience or fan doesn't really know. On today's show we find three names that could be household names by the end of the season. Hint, they are all on defense.

Finally, we look at the top three games we are looking forward to in 2021. What game makes the top? It is a choice you may not be expecting.

For those of you reading this, we are going to have a very special guest on Locked on Boston College next week. Someone every BC fan knows. Follow @LockedonBC on Twitter to find out who! We will announce today at 1pm (ET)

