Morning Bulletin: New OC John McNulty Introduced

Women's Hockey Downs #3 Northeastern in Beanpot

Two goals from Alexie Guay and 49 saves from Abigail Levy helped spearhead a huge upset for the BC women in the first round of the Beanpot at Matthews Arena. BC has two Hockey East games before they face Harvard in next Tuesday's Beanpot Championship game.

Offensive Coordinator John McNulty Introduced

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley introduced offensive coordinator John McNulty to the media on Tuesday. You can catch their full remarks below, later today we will have our takeaways from their remarks.

Locked on Boston College: McNulty Introduced

On today's show, Boston College officially announces their new offensive coordinator, John McNulty of Notre Dame. We hear directly from the man himself, who talks about Zay Flowers, why he chose the job, and his relationship with Jeff Hafley. In addition, we hear from Jeff Hafley who talks about the process, and why he chose the veteran coach to help. Finally we talk a basketball loss, and new commitment for BC football!

