Locked on Boston College: Listener Mailbag, July Edition

Our podcast is back with the listener mailbag, a fan favorite you won't want to miss
Author:

On today's show we open up the listener mailbag to get to the questions you have all asked. We asked for questions to be submitted on Maroon and Gold Forums. It is our new free message board/forum that is open to all BC Bulletin members. It's an opportunity to talk with other Boston College fans. Make sure to register for your free account today!

Today's mailbag had some great questions. We look at Phil Jurkovec's stats and where he falls in the ACC pecking order of quarterbacks. In addition we talk about previous season struggles, and how that impacts the team right now, and much more! 

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

