Morning Bulletin: The Search for a New Offensive Line Coach

Women's Lacrosse Dominates #4 Northwestern

Boston College women's lacrosse picked up right where they left off, with a blistering 18-9 win over #4 Northwestern. Charlotte North scored seven goals, and had one assist, and the Eagles put the game away with an eight goal fourth period. Belle Smith and Caitlynn Mossman had three goals apiece in the victory. The Eagles will head to Amherst to face No. 21 UMass on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Bad News Keeps Coming For BC Hockey

The Eagles winless streak fell to 10 games as they dropped their Friday night matchup with UConn 6-4. BC currently is 9th in Hockey East, and will play in the Beanpot Consolation game against Harvard today.

Locked on Boston College- Search for a New O-Line Coach

Boston College is losing their offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to the Miami Dolphins. We look at his brief tenure, that was marked by uneven results. Who could be some names to replace him? We discuss. Plus women's lacrosse dominates, hockey falters AGAIN, and men's basketball battles Duke.

