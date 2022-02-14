Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: The Search for a New Offensive Line Coach

A look at all the Boston College news from around the program.

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Lacrosse Dominates #4 Northwestern

Boston College women's lacrosse picked up right where they left off, with a blistering 18-9 win over #4 Northwestern. Charlotte North scored seven goals, and had one assist, and the Eagles put the game away with an eight goal fourth period. Belle Smith and Caitlynn Mossman had three goals apiece in the victory. The Eagles will head to Amherst to face No. 21 UMass on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Bad News Keeps Coming For BC Hockey

The Eagles winless streak fell to 10 games as they dropped their Friday night matchup with UConn 6-4. BC currently is 9th in Hockey East, and will play in the Beanpot Consolation game against Harvard today.

Locked on Boston College- Search for a New O-Line Coach

Boston College is losing their offensive line coach Matt Applebaum to the Miami Dolphins. We look at his brief tenure, that was marked by uneven results. Who could be some names to replace him? We discuss. Plus women's lacrosse dominates, hockey falters AGAIN, and men's basketball battles Duke.

