Morning Bulletin: Matt Ryan and Harold Landry Contract News

Women's Basketball Left out of of NCAA Tournament

Boston College women's basketball was on the outside looking in for the upcoming women's NCAA tournament that will be held starting this week. Joanna McNamee's squad was one of the First Four Out, falling behind FSU, who they lost to in the opening round of the ACC tournament. BC has an automatic spot in the NIT's and will find out their opponent on Monday afternoon.

Baseball Loses 2 out of 3 to Miami

Boston College baseball had a tough weekend on the mound, allowing 11.3 runs per game to the Miami Hurricanes, losing the series. On Friday, the Eagles jumped out to a big lead, but UM stormed back and had the tying run on third in the 9th, but BC was able to escape. Saturday and Sunday were all Hurricanes. Outscoring BC 22-5, Miami easily took the series. BC opens their home schedule with a game against Holy Cross on Tuesday at the Harrington Complex.

Locked on Boston College: Matt Ryan Restructures Deal, is the QB Heading out of Atlanta? BC Loses BIG Recruit

Matt Ryan has had a huge contract with Atlanta, but he finally agreed to give them some relief....but could that mean he is going to get traded? We talk with BC Bulletin writer Mitch Wolfe about the new deal, and the landscape of quarterbacks in the NFL. Also BC linebacker Harold Landry is locked in with the Titans. Finally, we look at BC football losing a local recruit, what that means to the team, and what is BC's relationship with the state of Massachusetts coaches. Finally, all the news and info from around the school.

