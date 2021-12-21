Morning Bulletin: Key Updates Ahead of Military Bowl

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Jeff Hafley Holds Final Press Conference Before Bowl

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Military Bowl. This was the final time he will speak to the media before the team travels to Washington DC for the pre-game practices and festivities. You can check out his comments on Christmas presents, injuries, and more!

Locked on Boston College: A Key Return for BC

On today's show AJ Black of Sports Illustrated's BC Bulletin talks about two major injury updates for the upcoming Military Bowl game against ECU. Hear why Josh DeBerry's return could be a huge boost for the Eagles, and why the loss of Shitta Sillah may sting, but shouldn't be the end all, be all. Also we look at two transfer portal targets for the Eagles, and a little more holiday fun.

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022? Jahmin Muse - Safety Transferred to Buffalo Deon Jones - Safety Transferred to James Madison Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker Transferred to Eastern Michigan Kobay White - Wide Receiver Destination Unknown Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker Destination Unknown

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC