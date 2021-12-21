Skip to main content
    Morning Bulletin: Key Updates Ahead of Military Bowl

    A look at the big news around Boston College athletics
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Jeff Hafley Holds Final Press Conference Before Bowl

    Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Military Bowl. This was the final time he will speak to the media before the team travels to Washington DC for the pre-game practices and festivities. You can check out his comments on Christmas presents, injuries, and more!

    Locked on Boston College: A Key Return for BC

    On today's show AJ Black of Sports Illustrated's BC Bulletin talks about two major injury updates for the upcoming Military Bowl game against ECU. Hear why Josh DeBerry's return could be a huge boost for the Eagles, and why the loss of Shitta Sillah may sting, but shouldn't be the end all, be all. Also we look at two transfer portal targets for the Eagles, and a little more holiday fun.

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

