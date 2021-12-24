Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Podcast Predictions For Military Bowl

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Christian Mahogany To Return in 2022

    Mahogany, a guard, was the the fourth Eagle to announce on Twitter that he will return to Chestnut Hill next season. An All ACC guard, Mahogany could be one of the best guards in the ACC next year, but according to him he could be one of the best in the "nation". 

    Locked on Boston College: Military Bowl Prediction

    Boston College and ECU face off on Monday in the Military Bowl in Annapolis. On today's show AJ Black is joined by BC Bulletin staff writer Mitchell Wolfe to talk about the game, giving insight and previews of both teams. In addition we give our predictions, will the Eagles get the win, or will the streaking Pirates pull it off?

    Finally, some transfer portal talk to wrap up the week!

    Zay Flowers Returns to Boston College

    Wide receiver runs it back for one more season

    Zay Flowers

    ZayFlowers

    Game winning catch against Pitt

    Colgate

    ZayFlowers

    Had over 150 yards in season opener against Red Raiders

    Q: "What's your goal?"

    ZayFlowers

    A: "To win the Biletnikoff"

    16.95 yards per reception

    ZayFlowers

    Led Boston College in 2021

    Underutilized with Dennis Grosel

    zayflowers

    Will get one more year with Jurkovec

