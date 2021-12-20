Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Previewing the Military Bowl

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Basketball Squanders Lead Against #25 UNC

    BC women's basketball had a 19 point lead, but couldn't hold it being outscored 29-13 in the final quarter to lose to #UNC 76-73. Cam Swartz and Marnelle Garraud both had 20 point games, but 27 turnovers were the story. The Eagles held the lead until the final seconds when the Tar Heels when on a 12-2 run to seal it. 

    New '23 Basketball Offer

    BC made a new local offer on Sunday, offering 6-10 power forward Joseph Estrella out of Maine (Middlesex Magic). The '23 recruit has offers from Iowa, Providence and others, and is a legacy. 

    Locked on Boston College: ECU Preview Episode

    On today's show we are joined by Mitchell Wolfe, writer for BC Bulletin who breaks down the upcoming matchup between the Eagles and Pirates. Hear all about ECU's offense, their style, and how the Eagles could potentially shut them down. We also talk about quarterback Phil Jurkovec, transfers and more! Finally, for a little fun we talk about Christmas music and movies. Hear our top three movies and top three songs for the season.

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

