September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Morning Bulletin: Locked on BC/Mizzou Crossover

A look at the Boston College news for Wednesday
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Men's Soccer Falls To Yale

BC men's soccer couldn't find the back of the net as they dropped Tuesday's game to Yale 2-0. 

Locked on Boston College- Mizzou Crossover Special

On today's special edition of Locked on Boston College, we are joining by the host of Locked on Mizzou to talk about this weekend's game. AJ jumps in and talks about BC's season to date, including a defense that started out shaky but has come on strong in the past week. Also learn more about Mizzou, including their under rated quarterback, big wide receivers and a defensive line that could be an issue for the Tigers.

All of this and more on today's show!

