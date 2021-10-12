Morning Bulletin: NC State vs. BC Preview Podcast

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Bowl Projections

Brett McMurphy of The Stadium released his most recent bowl projections which has Boston College in the Sun Bowl against Utah.

Eagles in the NFL

There were some big moments in the NFL this weekend for BC alumni. Matt Ryan threw his 5000 completed pass, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass, and Harold Landry had a pair of sacks. The Green Bay/Cincy game featured three former Eagles (Dillon, Isaiah McDuffie and Wyatt Ray)

Locked on Boston College: NC State vs. BC is a HUGE game

It is only the sixth game of the season, but the stakes couldn't be higher for Boston College and NC State. We look at the two teams and talk about why this game is a must win for both schools. Also we talk about the matchup itself, looking at where both schools are at statistically and record wise. Stay tuned for today's primer on the matchup that will headline ACC football this weekend.

Secondly, we look at the news including future BC kickoff times and odds. All of this and more on today's show.

