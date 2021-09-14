September 14, 2021
Publish date:

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec Injury Fall Out

Boston College lost their starting quarterback, what comes next?
Author:

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec's injury was a bad as many feared and it appears that he is going to be out the entire season. We look at the news, including his Instagram photo that sparked the news cycle. How does Jurkovec's injury change the momentum of this program, and how will it impact BC's chances of being successful in 2021?

In regards to Jurkovec's future we talk about his options. He could head to the NFL after this season? Have the scouts seen enough to warrant a high enough draft pick? How will the scouts see his last two seasons. Or will Jurkovec return to Chestnut Hill in '22 and give it another try. And what could the surrounding cast of characters look like in '22 if he does return?

Finally we are joined by Mitchell Wolfe to look at some of the big games in the ACC and around the league.

Listen below!

