Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec to Return in 2022

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Boston College Goes In Home With '22 RB Cam Barfield

    Barfield, who is part of a trio of running backs to commit to Boston College in '22, met with Savon Huggins. The Bishop Gorman (NV) product looks to enroll with the Eagles on the early signing day on December 15th.

    Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec To Return in 2022

    Boston College football received huge news on Monday, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022. We look at what this means to the team, and the future of the program. We are also joined by Mitch Wolfe to talk about the coaching carousel changes including Miami's mess of a search, Clemson losing Brent Venables to Oklahoma and more!

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17242174_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec to Return in 2022

    49 seconds ago
    Comment
    marcusvaldez
    Football

    Military Bowl: Boston College Opens As Slight Favorites

    20 hours ago
    Comment
    PhilJurkovec
    Football

    Phil Jurkovec to Return For 2022 Season

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16685708_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: BC is Heading to Maryland

    Dec 6, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17199820_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College headed to the Military Bowl

    Dec 5, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17100112_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Final Boston College Bowl Projections

    Dec 5, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15727710_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    BC’s Big Three Make a Statement Against Notre Dame

    Dec 5, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17276809_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Preview and Prediction

    Dec 4, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College Opens ACC Play With Emphatic Win Over Notre Dame

    Dec 3, 2021
    Comment