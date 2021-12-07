Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec to Return in 2022

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College Goes In Home With '22 RB Cam Barfield

Barfield, who is part of a trio of running backs to commit to Boston College in '22, met with Savon Huggins. The Bishop Gorman (NV) product looks to enroll with the Eagles on the early signing day on December 15th.

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec To Return in 2022

Boston College football received huge news on Monday, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced that he will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022. We look at what this means to the team, and the future of the program. We are also joined by Mitch Wolfe to talk about the coaching carousel changes including Miami's mess of a search, Clemson losing Brent Venables to Oklahoma and more!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC