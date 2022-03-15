Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec Gets New Weapon

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

WNIT Opponent Revealed

Boston College women's basketball found out their WNIT opponent on Monday afternoon. The Eagles will host the Maine Black Bears on Thursday at Conte Forum, a 7pm tip off. BC landed the number one seed in the tournament, after being one of the first teams left out of the NCAA tournament. If they were to beat Maine, they would face the winner of URI and Quinnipiac.

BC Lands Big Time Tight End Transfer, Earl Grant Linked to Open Coaching Jobs?

Boston College had a big need for a tight end after the graduation of Trae Barry, and they went out and addressed with the addition of George Takacs of Notre Dame. A 6-6 former four star recruit, buried as a blocking tight end, he might have the opportunity to become much more with the Eagles. Also, Earl Grant has been linked to an SEC school. Is it reason to panic or just agent talk? Finally, women's basketball to the NIT, we look at the matchup and where the season may go for Joanna McNamee's squad.

