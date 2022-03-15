Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec Gets New Weapon

All the latest BC news that you need from around Chestnut Hill and beyond

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

USATSI_17431628_168388155_lowres

WNIT Opponent Revealed 

Boston College women's basketball found out their WNIT opponent on Monday afternoon. The Eagles will host the Maine Black Bears on Thursday at Conte Forum, a 7pm tip off. BC landed the number one seed in the tournament, after being one of the first teams left out of the NCAA tournament. If they were to beat Maine, they would face the winner of URI and Quinnipiac. 

PhilJurkovec

BC Lands Big Time Tight End Transfer, Earl Grant Linked to Open Coaching Jobs?

Boston College had a big need for a tight end after the graduation of Trae Barry, and they went out and addressed with the addition of George Takacs of Notre Dame. A 6-6 former four star recruit, buried as a blocking tight end, he might have the opportunity to become much more with the Eagles. Also, Earl Grant has been linked to an SEC school. Is it reason to panic or just agent talk? Finally, women's basketball to the NIT, we look at the matchup and where the season may go for Joanna McNamee's squad.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17245708_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec Gets New Weapon

By A.J. Black10 seconds agoComment
USATSI_17202033_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Lands Transfer TE George Takacs

By A.J. Black19 hours agoComment
mattryan
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Matt Ryan and Harold Landry Contract News

By A.J. Black20 hours agoComment
JoannaMcNamee
Basketball

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Selection Show

By A.J. BlackMar 13, 2022Comment
QuintenPost
Basketball

Quinten Post Selected 2nd Team 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team

By A.J. BlackMar 13, 2022Comment
JeffHafley
Recruiting

'23 DL Boubacar Traore Decommits From Boston College

By A.J. BlackMar 12, 2022Comment
helmet
Recruiting

Boston College 2023 Football Recruiting Big Board: Running Backs

By A.J. BlackMar 12, 2022Comment
andrewrappleyea
Recruiting

TE Andrew Rappleyea Sets Visit to Boston College

By A.J. BlackMar 12, 2022Comment
USATSI_17867333_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Fallout From BC Loss to Miami

By A.J. BlackMar 11, 2022Comment