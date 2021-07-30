Locked on Boston College: Odds and Preview of 2021 Season

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that covers everything around the various teams. On today’s show we have another Fan Friday, with Chris O, better know as ForBlogston on Twitter. He talks about his time in Chestnut Hill, living in the same town as Frank Spaziani and Andre Callender, and much more!

Also, he’s gives his input on a series of over under bets involving the 2021 Eagles. Hear what he has to say about Zay Flowers, Phil Jurkovec and a possible win prediction.

Finally, we talk about Pro Football Focus’s rankings of college football teams heading into 2021. Did the Eagles get much love? We discuss where they stand in comparison to the remainder of their schedule.

