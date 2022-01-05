Morning Bulletin: Too Many Bowls And Opt Out Talk

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

New Offer Out

Boston College offered '23 RB Parker Jenkins out of Houston, Texas. We spoke to the junior on Tuesday and will have an interview and analysis for premium members later today. If you want to become a premium member, signing up is only $1 and every month after that is the same as a cup of coffee. A super deal for top notch BC recruiting news, scouting reports and much more!



Locked on Boston College: Does the Bowl System Have to Change? And What Do Opt Outs Say About College Football?

Opt outs have become the topic de jour after Kirk Herbstreit's comments on College Gameday this past weekend. Is it really a problem? And do the players have a point sitting out? We talk all about the current state of this phenomena and look at some things that might help. Secondly we look at the bowl system, does it really need to change? Finally, some former BC basketball legends went to Twitter to help BC, how can the Eagles utilize this group?

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC