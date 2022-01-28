Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Week Preview

A look at Boston College news from around the internet including our most recent

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Falls To Georgia Tech

The Eagles only shot 30% from the field, while the Yellow Jackets dominated on the boards for an easy 68-49 win on Thursday in Atlanta. Cam Swartz finished the game with a team high 14 points, while Taylor Soule chipped in 11. The Eagles return to the court on Sunday for their rematch against Notre Dame in South Bend at 2pm. 

Harold Landry Makes First NFL Pro Bowl

haroldlandry

Former Boston College defensive end, and current Tennessee Titan star Harold Landry was named to the Pro Bowl this week, after a season with 12.5 sacks. He will replace Joey Bosa who could not attend due to injury. This is Landry's first career Pro Bowl.

Locked on Boston College: Senior Week Preview

USATSI_15506032_168388155_lowres

Next week kicks off the Senior Bowl week of practices and the official game, and we talk to NFL Draft expert Mitch Wolfe who will be attending the event in Mobile Alabama. Hear his thoughts on Zion Johnson, and what he thinks the BC lineman could do to catch attention. Also he talks about the East West Shrine Bowl, Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl. Check it all out!

Follow Locked on Boston College on Youtube!

