Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Week Preview

Women's Basketball Falls To Georgia Tech

The Eagles only shot 30% from the field, while the Yellow Jackets dominated on the boards for an easy 68-49 win on Thursday in Atlanta. Cam Swartz finished the game with a team high 14 points, while Taylor Soule chipped in 11. The Eagles return to the court on Sunday for their rematch against Notre Dame in South Bend at 2pm.

Harold Landry Makes First NFL Pro Bowl Former Boston College defensive end, and current Tennessee Titan star Harold Landry was named to the Pro Bowl this week, after a season with 12.5 sacks. He will replace Joey Bosa who could not attend due to injury. This is Landry's first career Pro Bowl. Locked on Boston College: Senior Week Preview Next week kicks off the Senior Bowl week of practices and the official game, and we talk to NFL Draft expert Mitch Wolfe who will be attending the event in Mobile Alabama. Hear his thoughts on Zion Johnson, and what he thinks the BC lineman could do to catch attention. Also he talks about the East West Shrine Bowl, Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl. Check it all out!

