Morning Bulletin: BC Pro Day Review & Recap

Boston College opens new Frates Center Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Boston College cut the ribbon for the new Pete Frates Center as part of their Harrington Village for baseball and softball. As part of the ribbon cutting was Pete's widow Julie Frates, daughter Lucy, parents and brother. The new center, named after ALS fighter and BC graduate Pete Frates will include "A 31,000-square foot indoor facility featuring locker rooms, hitting tunnels, indoor turf field, strength and conditioning space, and a hospitality area."



Baseball Struggles Continue, Swept By Louisville

Boston College baseball dropped to 1-8 in ACC play after being swept by the Louisville Cardinals in the home conference opening series at Harrington Village. The Eagles let up 31 runs over the weekend, lost a game in extra innings, and were dominated on Sunday 15-1. While Louisville is the cream of the crop in conference now, the Eagles struggles, both offensively and defensively have led to this record.

BC Lacrosse Downs Pittsburgh

(Via BCEagles.com Press Release)

The Boston College lacrosse team bounced back with a 19-12 win over Pitt on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The Eagles are 9-1 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play. BC improves to 5-0 on the road as well. Pitt falls to 5-6 and 0-5 in league action.

Seven different Eagles scored on the day, with Jenn Medjid totaling a season-high six scores. She and Belle Smith were two Eagles who scored at least five times, as Smith recorded five goals.

Medjid and Smith tallied assists as well, giving the teammates seven and six points, respectively. Charlotte North scored four goals and also registered a helper for five points. Caitlynn Mossman led the team with three assists on top of a goal, equaling four points.

It was a slow start for the nation's second-ranked team, as the Panthers came out of the gate with a 5-1 lead in the first 9:25 of the contest.

Smith scored back-to-back times to trim the lead to two, 5-3, going into the second frame.

After Pitt scored two straight times early in the second, it was all Eagles moving forward. A 5-0 run in which five different players scored gave BC an 8-7 lead. Pitt's Carlie Leach tied up the contest with 13 seconds left in the half.

Boston College claimed a commanding lead as it scored four of the first five goals of the second half to take a 12-9 lead. Pitt got back to within two moments later, but that was close it would get the rest of the way.

Smith and Medjid scored twice in the final 1:32 of the third period to give BC a 14-10 edge going into the fourth.

BC pulled away for the victory in the first matchup against Pitt. After the Panthers took a 7-3 lead in the first half, the Eagles outscored their foe 16-5 over the final 43:26 of the game.

BC caused seven turnovers thanks to three different players in Courtney Taylor, Melanie Welch, and Smith all having two. Four players also tallied two groundballs.

Mallory Hasselbeck, Kayla Martello and Mckenna Davis got in on the action with a goal. BC returns home on Wednesday, March 30 against Dartmouth in the start of a three-game homestand.

Locked on Boston College: Pro Day Recap & Results

BC's Pro Day brought loads of NFL scouts and personnel to Chestnut Hill to see over a dozen Eagles compete for the hope of a draft spot. Mitchell Wolfe of BC Bulletin.com talks about what players saw their draft stock improve, and what else we can take away from the workouts. Also we introduce our newest segment: Our Coach Guges #BigDog of the Week. We look at BC's new offensive line coach, and pick our favorite tweet of the week and discuss our decision. Finally, baseball continues losing, transfer portal news and much more!

