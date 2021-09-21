Morning Bulletin: The Good, Bad & Ugly

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Grant Carlson- ACC Specialist of the Week

Boston College punter Grant Carlson was named ACC Specialist of the Week after his performance against Temple. Carlson averaged 51.4 yards per punt and had two downed inside the 20. He is the second straight BC player to win the award, joining Travis Levy who won for his kick return against UMass

VJ Payne Selects Kansas State

'22 Buford (GA) ATH VJ Payne committed to Kansas State on Monday. Considered to be one of BC's final targets, Payne had just returned from his visit to Manhattan. He is teammates with BC commitment CJ Clinkscales.

On today's show we are joined again by Mitchell Wolfe who talks to us about the first quarter of the season. What have we learned about the Eagles? We look at the good bad and ugly from the first three games of the year. Also we look at the news, Boston College football has it's kickoff time against Clemson, an opening line against Mizzou and lost a recruit that looked like he might end up at Boston College.

Finally, we whip around the NCAA and ACC to talk about some of the big games from the weekend.

