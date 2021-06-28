Locked on Boston College: Owning the Recruiting Trail

BC has been killing it on the recruiting trail the past two weeks, and we discuss where they stand

On today's Locked on Boston College, we are back looking at all the big news events that happened over the past two weeks. That includes a whole bunch of new football commitments, a few transfers notes, and much more!

Over the past two weeks the Eagles have been red hot on the recruiting trail, putting together a Top 10 recruiting class, while landing ten new recruits. We break down the names, and why they are big deals for the BC staff.

In addition, BC lost a few players in the portal, and gained a new name. We talk about cornerback JT Thompson II from Southern Illinois, and look into why he makes sense for the roster, and why this may not be the only FCS player BC may be looking at.

We have been prerecorded for the past two weeks due to a family issue, but today kicks off more "live" shows. Also on Friday we are going to kick off "Fan Friday' that will feature a segment with a Boston College fan.

