Morning Bulletin: ND/BC Preview, Addazio Gone

Women's Basketball Trounces Penn State

Cameron Swartz scored 29 points, including 19 in the second half as Boston College crushed Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 86-69. The Eagles also got big nights from Jaelyn Batts (16 points, 12 rebounds), Marnelle Garraud (16 points) and Ally VanTimmeren (8 points 5 rebounds). With the win the women's team improve to 6-1 on the season and they will hit the road for a Sunday 1 p.m. contest against VCU on Sunday in Richmond (VA).

Locked on Boston College: ND/BC Preview--Addazio Gone

Boston College men's basketball will open up their ACC schedule today at 3pm when they face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Many don't believe the Eagles will win an ACC game this season, but they could get that monkey off their back early. Also Steve Addazio is out of a job, we look at his weak two years in Fort Collins. Finally, the ACC Championship is this weekend, we look at the two teams and give you our prediction.

