    • December 3, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: ND/BC Preview, Addazio Gone

    A look at Boston College news from around the globe.
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Basketball Trounces Penn State

    Cameron Swartz scored 29 points, including 19 in the second half as Boston College crushed Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 86-69. The Eagles also got big nights from Jaelyn Batts (16 points, 12 rebounds), Marnelle Garraud (16 points) and Ally VanTimmeren (8 points 5 rebounds). With the win the women's team improve to 6-1 on the season and they will hit the road for a Sunday 1 p.m. contest against VCU on Sunday in Richmond (VA).

    Locked on Boston College: ND/BC Preview--Addazio Gone

    Boston College men's basketball will open up their ACC schedule today at 3pm when they face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Many don't believe the Eagles will win an ACC game this season, but they could get that monkey off their back early. Also Steve Addazio is out of a job, we look at his weak two years in Fort Collins. Finally, the ACC Championship is this weekend, we look at the two teams and give you our prediction.

    Podcast

    just now
    Football

    Former BC Coach Steve Addazio Fired By Colorado State

    21 hours ago
    Basketball

    DeMarr Langford Leads Boston College Offense

    23 hours ago
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: More Transfer Portal News

    Dec 2, 2021
    Football

    WR Kobay White Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 1, 2021
    Football

    Safety Deon Jones Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 1, 2021
    Football

    Kicker Aaron Boumerhi Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 1, 2021
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Mayhem

    Dec 1, 2021
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Week 13 (Conference Championships)

    Nov 30, 2021
