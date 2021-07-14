Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Steve Aponavicius

Talking BC sports with one of our favorite stories
Author:

On today's special episode of Locked on Boston College, we talk with former Eagles kicker Steve Aponavicius. If you don't know his story, it's an interview you won't want to miss. He talks about going from Superfan, to inadvertently trying out for the football, to winning a bowl game against Navy. 

Hear all about his time with the Eagles, who impressed him the most in practice, and who could win in a foot race, himself or Matt Ryan? BC's leading scorer gives listeners a full picture of what it was like being a kicker. 

A full interview and a recap of this weekend's MLB Draft, all on today's show!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

AR-709060391
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Steve Aponavicius

Photo Apr 23, 11 09 24 PM
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Jalen Cheek

7ZJyPE1g
Maroon & Gold+

2023 Boston College Football Recruiting Preview: The DMV Area

PhilJurkovec
Football

Phil Jurkovec Ranked 30th QB in College Football by PFF

marcusvaldez
Football

Trio of BC Football Players To Attend ACC Football Kickoff

kdevir_media_bcball_036
Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers Draft RHP Emmet Sheehan in the 6th Round

AG8I6075
Baseball

Boston College Infielder Cody Morissette Drafted By The Miami Marlins In 2nd Round

Screen Shot 2021-05-25 at 9.48.02 AM
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 7 For WR Jordan Anthony

E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
Maroon & Gold+

Analzying the Themes Behind BC Football's Recruiting Successes