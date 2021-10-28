Morning Bulletin: The Orange Challenge

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

No New Updates on Quarterback

On Wednesday Jeff Hafley continued to talk about the upcoming game against Syracuse, and didn't reveal any new information on who will be starting. The announcement will come around kickoff on Saturday.

Locked on Boston College: Sean Tucker, Syracuse Defense Could Be Tough Matchup for Boston College Eagles This Weekend

Boston College is riding a three game losing streak, and it won't get easier on Saturday as they head to the Carrier Dome to face the Syracuse Orange. With work horse running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader leading the way, the Orange have been in almost every game this season, and could be a tough test on BC's defense. But the bigger question could be the offense, with a quarterback TBA, and averaging just 11 points a game in ACC play, BC needs to figure out how to score points. Can they do that this weekend? We talk all about the upcoming game, including our thoughts on the matchup itself. Listen below!